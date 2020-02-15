|
Carmelida (Cambria) Micale
Mrs. Carmelida (Cambria) Micale passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family on Friday, February 14, 2020. She was 88 years old.
Carmelida was born in San Pier Niceto (Messina) in Sicily, Italy. She immigrated with her family to the United States at the age of 14. She lived in New Brunswick until moving to North Brunswick in 1979, and most recently resided with her daughter Christina and her family in Monmouth Junction. Carmelida was a proud U.S. citizen.
Carmelida was a gifted seamstress, having worked for American Girl and Bond
Clothes, both in New Brunswick. She frequently could be found at home, lovingly sewing away on her classic black Singer machine. She was a wonderful cook, and a strong woman and mother who loved music and dancing with her husband. She lived for her family.
Mrs. Micale lost her beloved husband of 70 years, Orlando, in January, 2019. She was also pre-deceased by her son-in-law Sonny Purkall, and her brothers Peter, Frank, and Dominick, and sister Anna.
With great sadness on her passing, Carmelida is survived by her loving children and spouses, Sarah Kowal and Robert of Hillsborough, Christina Purkall of Monmouth Junction, Elizabeth Calvaruso and Joseph of Mountain Top, PA., Nicola Orlando Micale and Dawn of Somerset, and Ann Marie Walsh and Michael of Mountain Top, PA.
She is also survived by twelve grandchildren, Lisa (Armstrong) Hall, Lori (Armstrong) Maas, Carrie Armstrong, Christina Purkall, Paul Purkall, Sara Ann Calvaruso, Alex Micale, Kyle Micale, Savannah Micale, Michael Walsh Jr., Jack Walsh and Kevin Walsh.
Mrs. Micale also has four great grandchildren, Benjamin, Matthew, Emily and Anthony.
Carmelida is also survived by her loving sister Florence Giorgianni of Nevada, and her brother Nunzio Giorgianni of Florida.
Viewing services will be held on Sunday, February 16 from 2 to 5 p.m. at M.J. Murphy Funeral Home at 616 Ridge Road, Monmouth Junction (South Brunswick). Funeral services will begin at the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Monday, February 17. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. at St. Peter the Apostle Church at 94 Somerset Street, New Brunswick. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum in South Brunswick.
In lieu of flowers/plants, please consider a donation in Mrs. Micale's name to The at www.kidney.org.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020