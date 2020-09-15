1/1
Carmelita L. Berg
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carmelita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carmelita L. Berg

North Brunswick - Carmelita L. (Carmella) Berg died Monday, September 14, 2020, at her home in North Brunswick. She was 84.

Born in DuBois, Pennsylvania to the late Pasquale and Leona (Aronica) Carmella, she lived in New Brunswick before moving to North Brunswick 35 years ago. She was a teacher's aide for the New Brunswick Board of Education for 25 years retiring in 1994. She was named Teacher's Assistant of the Year in 1994.

Mrs. Berg was a communicant of St. Peter the Apostle R.C. Church in New Brunswick.

Her husband Herbert S. Berg died in 2019. She was also predeceased by her siblings - Angela Doerner, Mary Lombardo Mancuso, and Pat, Thomas, Leonard, Angelo, Josephine and Bobby Carmella. Surviving are her two sons - Robert Berg and his partner Carole Gileski of North Brunswick and Herbert Berg and his wife Marybeth of Milltown; her brother Samuel Caramela and his wife Mary of Somerset; seven grandchildren - Angela Testa and her husband Dr. Anthony Testa, Jennifer McDonald and her husband Dr. Thomas McDonald, Richard Pfeffer, Rachael Morao and her husband Esteban Morao, Nicholas Pfeffer, Anthony Berg and Nicole Berg and her fiancé Ryan Walker; and five great grandchildren - Madelina, Gabriella and Anthony Testa, Thomas McDonald, IV and Catalina Morao.

Visitation will be 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Thursday at Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. Funeral services will be 9:15 AM Friday from Selover Funeral Home followed by a 10:00 AM Mass at St. Mary of Mount Virgin R.C. Church at the corner of Remsen Avenue and Sandford Street in New Brunswick. Burial will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery in New Brunswick. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Senior House, c/o Sister Maria, 3 St. Joseph's Terrace, Woodbridge, NJ 07095.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Selover Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Funeral service
09:15 AM
Selover Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Mary of Mount Virgin R.C. Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Selover Funeral Home
555 Georges Rd
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
(732) 828-2500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Selover Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved