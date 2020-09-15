Carmelita L. Berg



North Brunswick - Carmelita L. (Carmella) Berg died Monday, September 14, 2020, at her home in North Brunswick. She was 84.



Born in DuBois, Pennsylvania to the late Pasquale and Leona (Aronica) Carmella, she lived in New Brunswick before moving to North Brunswick 35 years ago. She was a teacher's aide for the New Brunswick Board of Education for 25 years retiring in 1994. She was named Teacher's Assistant of the Year in 1994.



Mrs. Berg was a communicant of St. Peter the Apostle R.C. Church in New Brunswick.



Her husband Herbert S. Berg died in 2019. She was also predeceased by her siblings - Angela Doerner, Mary Lombardo Mancuso, and Pat, Thomas, Leonard, Angelo, Josephine and Bobby Carmella. Surviving are her two sons - Robert Berg and his partner Carole Gileski of North Brunswick and Herbert Berg and his wife Marybeth of Milltown; her brother Samuel Caramela and his wife Mary of Somerset; seven grandchildren - Angela Testa and her husband Dr. Anthony Testa, Jennifer McDonald and her husband Dr. Thomas McDonald, Richard Pfeffer, Rachael Morao and her husband Esteban Morao, Nicholas Pfeffer, Anthony Berg and Nicole Berg and her fiancé Ryan Walker; and five great grandchildren - Madelina, Gabriella and Anthony Testa, Thomas McDonald, IV and Catalina Morao.



Visitation will be 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Thursday at Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. Funeral services will be 9:15 AM Friday from Selover Funeral Home followed by a 10:00 AM Mass at St. Mary of Mount Virgin R.C. Church at the corner of Remsen Avenue and Sandford Street in New Brunswick. Burial will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery in New Brunswick. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Senior House, c/o Sister Maria, 3 St. Joseph's Terrace, Woodbridge, NJ 07095.









