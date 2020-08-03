Carmella M. Neal
Middlesex - Carmella M. Neal, 83, passed away at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick on Saturday, August 1, 2020 surrounded by her family. Born in Plainfield to the late Carmen and Margaret (Grausso) Merrill, Carmella has been a resident of the borough for over sixty years.
Carmella loved children, especially all those she encountered over the years as a Lunch Aide for Von E. Mauger Middle School. She was a communicant of Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church in Middlesex and was a former President of the Middlesex Elks Ladies Auxiliary. Carmella was a devoted grandmother who adored all four of her grandchildren; Rachel and Roxanne Pinto and Ryan and Austin Neal.
Predeceased by her husband Lawrence A. Neal in January of 2010, Carmella leaves behind her loving children; Laura Pinto and her husband Richard of Hillsborough and Larry Neal and his wife Susan of Middlesex.
All are welcome to join the family on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church, 600 Harris Avenue, Middlesex, NJ 08846 for a 9:30 am Funeral Mass. At the conclusion of mass, a private burial at Holy Redeemer Cemetery in South Plainfield will take place.
In lieu of flowers, donations sent to the Middlesex Borough Rescue Squad would be appreciated. Please visit www.MiddlesexFuneralHome.com
to send the Neal family online condolences.