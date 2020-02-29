|
|
Carmella R. Symington, 88, of Piscataway passed away peacefully on February 26, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset. She was born June 16, 1931 in Plainfield, the daughter of late Theresa and Anello Campolatano.
Carmella worked as a waitress for many years before her retirement. Most recently working for Larry's Deli in Plainfield. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her loving husband Robert (1987) and siblings, Anthony, Michael Salvatore, Theresa and Mary. Surviving is her daughter Ellen Symington of Piscataway, sons, Robert Symington of Florida, and Thomas Symington of Piscataway, and grandson, Alexander Symington.
There will be a visitation on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 2-4 & 7-9pm at the Sheenan Funeral Home, 233 Dunellen Ave, Dunellen. A funeral service will be held Thursday, March 5 at 11AM at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Hillside Cemetery, Scotch Plains. For more info please visit www.sheenanfh.com
Published in Courier News from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020