Carmelo R. "Joe" Iaria
Bainbridge, Island, WA - Carmelo Richard "Joe" Iaria died on Saturday, July 29, 2019, a few weeks before his ninety-second birthday. Born in South River on August 15, 1927, Joe was the son of Carmelo and Rose Iaria. After residing in New Jersey for his entire life, he lived for the last four years on Bainbridge Island, Washington. He is survived by his beloved sister, Marie Fricke, of Monroe Township; his son, Richard, of Oakland, California; another son, Michael, of Bainbridge Island; a daughter, Carol Latyschow, of Colts Neck; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his wife, Vivian, and son, Peter.
Visitation for family and friends will be at Lester Memorial Home, 16 W. Church St., Jamesburg on Sunday, August 18th from 3:30 - 5:00 p.m. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in South Brunswick after a private graveside service at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 19. A tribute to Joe can be found at www.LesterMemorialHome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 11, 2019