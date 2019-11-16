|
|
Carmen A. Martini
Perth Amboy - Carmen A. Martini, 91 of Perth Amboy, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Raritan Bay Medical Center, with his family by his side.
Carmen was born in Summit, NJ and moved to Perth Amboy,NJ in 1958 when he married his beloved wife Marie E. Martini of 60 years. Carmen was inducted to the Ready Reserve in 1950 and transferred to Army Reserve in 1952. Carmen was honorably discharged in 1956. He served in Germany for one and a half years. He worked for Stephens-Miller Company in Summit, NJ for 40 years until he retired in 1998. He was a Parishioner of Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish at Holy Trinity Church.
Carmen is preceded in death by his loving wife Marie E. Martini (nee Dankovich); his loving parents Dominick and Catherine Martini; dear brother of Catherine, Josephine, Michael, Jimmy, John, Ernie, and Mario.
He is survived by his beloved son, Carl Michael and his wife Deborah Martini; adored grandfather of Michael, Nicholas, and Christopher; Cherished uncle of Gail, Chicky, and Frankie and many friends.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Holy Trinity Church at 10am. Interment will follow at 1:30pm at Brigadier G.William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown, NJ.
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019