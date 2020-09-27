Carmen Betanzos
Carteret - Carmen Betanzos, 87, of Carteret, formerly of La Coruña, Spain passed away in her home on September 26, 2020 surrounded by her family. Born in Spain, she moved to the United States more than 60 years ago moving to Carteret where she raised her family together with her husband, José. Carmen worked in her early years at Best Made Manufacturers and Carteret Shirt and Textiles, later dedicating her time to her home and family.
She was a wonderful parent who excelled at everything she did. She served as her children's tutor teaching them to read and write Spanish. An avid reader, she encouraged her children's love of books. A stamp collector, she helped her children learn to collect. She was skillful in the arts of embroidery and knitting. She was an expert seamstress. She was an avid gardener, taking pride in her beautiful plants. Carmen was at her best during Thanksgiving and Christmas. Her turkey and stuffing were without equal and her Christmas decorations made the holidays very special.
Carmen was a devout Catholic. She was a member of St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church in Carteret.She is predeceased by her parents, José Benito and Manuela; her beloved husband, José Betanzos and her son-in-law, José Manuel Romero. She is survived by her children, Maria Encarna, Ana (John), Joseph; her grandchildren: Gregory (Tara), Megan and Tyler; and her great grandchildren: Adrian and Zoë.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 beginning at 9 AM at Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Ave., Carteret followed by a 9:30 AM mass at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church in Carteret. Private Entombment will be held at St. Gertrude Cemetery Mausoleum in Colonia. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 6 PM to 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Joseph's Church and / or to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
.