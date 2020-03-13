Services
Rezem Funeral Home
457 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
(732) 257-1191
Carmen Fernandez

Carmen Fernandez Obituary
Carmen Fernandez

Old Bridge - Carmen Fernandez, 93, of Old Bridge, most recently of Colts Neck, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 at Jersey Shore Medical center. Born in Havana, Cuba in 1927, she was the daughter of the late Secundino Alvarez and Carmen Lopez. Before retirement she worked for Revlon Cosmetics in Edison. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

She was predeceased by her loving husband Serafin Fernandez in 2013 and a son Serafin Fernandez in 1985.

She is survived by her daughter Teresita and her husband John Homza of South River, and three grandchildren; Danielle, Adam, and Evan.

A memorial mass will be conducted on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 10:15 am at St. Thomas the Apostle RC Church in Old Bridge.

Inurnment will follow at the Holy Cross Burial Park Mausoleum in South Brunswick, 11:30AM.

Funeral services have been entrusted to Rezem Funeral Home, 457 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick.

In lieu of flowers, family asks that donations be made in Carmen's name to Brandywine Living at Colts Neck, 3 Meridian Circle, Colts Neck, NJ 07722, ATTN: June Sceusa.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
