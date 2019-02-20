Services
Selover Funeral Home
555 Georges Rd
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
(732) 828-2500
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Selover Funeral Home
555 Georges Rd
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Augustine of Canterbury Church
Kendall Park, NJ
North Brunswick - Carmen L. (Blanco) Braconi died Monday, February 18, 2019, at St. Peter's University Hospital in New Brunswick. She was 83.

Born in New York City to the late Jesus and Amelia (Carrero) Blanco she lived in Queens before moving to North Brunswick in 1972. She worked at the New York City law firm of Volk and Sacco for seven years before becoming the deputy court clerk for North Brunswick Municipal Court where she worked for 40 years before retiring in 2015.

Mrs. Braconi was a communicant of St. Augustine of Canterbury R.C. Church in Kendall Park and was a founder of the St. Augustine Columbiettes Council #6345. She was a member of the North Brunswick Italian American Social Club, the B.P.O. Elks #324 in New Brunswick and the Women of the Moose #496 in South Brunswick.

Her husband Louis A. Braconi died in 1987. Surviving are four children - Louis Braconi and his wife Lori-An, Paul Braconi and his wife Joanne, Gina Braconi and Peter Braconi; her sister Angelina McCrystal; a brother-in-law Jose Raymond Braconi and his wife Debra; six grandchildren - Kristen, Kevin, Lianne, Lauren, Michael and Anthony; a great grandson Carter Bruynell; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM Friday at Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick followed by a 12:00 Noon Mass at St. Augustine of Canterbury Church in Kendall Park. Burial will follow in Franklin Memorial Park in North Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 20, 2019
