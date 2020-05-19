Services
Flynn and Son Funeral Home - Fords
23 Ford Ave
Fords, NJ 08863
(732) 826-0358
Carmen N. Martinez

Carmen N. Martinez Obituary
Carmen N. Martinez

Fords - Carmen N. Martinez, 79, of Fords, NJ passed away peacefully at her residence on May 18, 2020. Born in San Sebastian Puerto Rico, she had lived in Fords for 30 years. Carmen was a graduate of Rutgers University receiving a MS in Psychology. She went on to work as a Licensed Social Worker for Raritan Bay Mental Health, Perth Amboy for 30 years before retiring. Carmen was a faithful communicant of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Perth Amboy.

Carmen was predeceased by her husband Victor (1999), and her daughter, Sandra (2017).

Carmen is survived by her three children, Jose, Elisa, and Victor Martinez, Jr.; two brothers, Victor and Luis Perez; and a sister, Elba Barra.

Funeral services will be private due to the Covid-19 Crisis. Arrangements have been entrusted to Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave., Fords. To send a message of condolence, please visit our website at: www.flynnfuneral.com .
Published in Home News Tribune from May 19 to May 20, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -