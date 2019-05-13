Resources
Carmine Charles Luizza

In Loving Memory of

Who departed his life two years ago today

2/20/76 - 5/13/17



We little knew that morning, God was going to call your name, in life we loved you dearly, In death we do the same. It broke our hearts to lose you, you did not go alone. For part of us went with you, the day God called you home. You left us beautiful memories, your love is still our guide, and though we cannot see you, you are always by our side. Our family chain is broken, and nothing will ever be the same, but as God calls us one by one, the chain will link again.

.

SO DEEPLY AND SADLY MISSED BY,



YOUR MOTHER, DENISE, SISTERS,

JULIANNE & TINA

WIFE, JENNIFER AND CHILDREN, JULIANNA, CHARLIE & SOFIA

NEPHEWS MICHAEL & DANNY
Published in Home News Tribune on May 13, 2019
