Carmine N. Picone
Tewksbury Twp. - Carmine N. Picone, of Tewksbury Twp., NJ passed away peacefully on Sunday July 14, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Carmine was born on September 26, 1940 in Morristown, NJ to the late Neil and Rose Picone. He lived in Bernardsville, NJ for many years before moving to Tewksbury 15 years ago. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1961-1965. Carmine was a hard-working carpenter and constructed a successful career, working for Cross Construction in Basking Ridge, NJ for 40 years. His proudest accomplishment in life was building a beautiful family with his late wife Joan.
Carmine is survived by his four devoted children, Robin Wright and husband Douglas, Dean Picone and wife Alexandra, Chip Picone, and Christie Fay and husband Jim; six cherished grandchildren D.J., Courtney, Gabrielle, Noelle, Daniel, and Jimmy; three loving sisters Patricia, Lucille, and Linda; and by many other loving family members and friends. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Joan A. Picone in 2014.
Carmine's Life Celebration will include a visitation from 4pm to 8pm on Friday July 19, 2019, at the William J. Leber Funeral Home, 15 Furnace Road (Corner of Rt 206), Chester, NJ (908) 879-3090. A 10:30am funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday July 20, 2019 at St. Luke Parish in Long Valley. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Office of Charitable Giving, Regiment, 1998 Hill Avenue, MCB Quantico, VA 22134.
For online condolences and information visit www.leberfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier News on July 16, 2019