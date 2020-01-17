|
|
Carol A. Barone
Somerset - Carol A. Barone (née Murphy) 73, passed away on January 15, 2020, surrounded by her family. A current resident of Somerset, NJ, she was born and raised in Jersey City.
Carol was a devoted mother, loyal friend, and a beloved member of her extended family. Carol was described as a "Classy Lady" by all who knew her.
Prior to her retirement, she worked as an Executive Assistant at Wells Fargo. Most recently, she enjoyed her part time position as a team member at Target in Bridgewater, NJ.
She was predeceased by her parents James and Helen Murphy (née Carroll). She is survived by her daughter Dawn Marie, son Anthony and many loving cousins and friends.
Visitation will be held at McLaughlin Funeral Home, 625 Pavonia Avenue, Jersey City, NJ on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 3-7 PM. Family and friends are invited to assemble at the funeral home on Tuesday morning at 9:30 AM, prior to the Mass of Christian Burial at Queen of Peace Roman Catholic Church, North Arlington, at 11 AM. Entombment to follow at Holy Cross Mausoleum, North Arlington.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020