Carol Ann App
Carteret - Carol Ann App, 80 of Carteret passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center in Princeton.
Born in Perth Amboy, Carol was a lifelong resident of Carteret and was a homemaker. She was the first female to join the Carteret First Aid Squad and was a member of the Edison Elks. Carol enjoyed traveling and spending time with her beloved family.
Surviving are her children, Kathy Aurelio and her husband Sal, Robin Marsi, Diane Rivers and her husband John, Tommy App and his wife Kelly. Also surviving are nine grandchildren, Nicole, Nick, Christopher, Ryan, Jennifer, Allison, Michael, Bryan and Kaylee.
Funeral services are private under the direction of CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading, NJ 07064.
Donations in memory of Carol may be made to Edison Elks Veterans Committee, 375 Old Post Rd, Edison, NJ 08817.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020