Services
Chubenko Funeral Home
625 Port Reading Ave.
Port Reading, NJ 07064
(732) 634-2818
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol App
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Ann App


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Ann App Obituary
Carol Ann App

Carteret - Carol Ann App, 80 of Carteret passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center in Princeton.

Born in Perth Amboy, Carol was a lifelong resident of Carteret and was a homemaker. She was the first female to join the Carteret First Aid Squad and was a member of the Edison Elks. Carol enjoyed traveling and spending time with her beloved family.

Surviving are her children, Kathy Aurelio and her husband Sal, Robin Marsi, Diane Rivers and her husband John, Tommy App and his wife Kelly. Also surviving are nine grandchildren, Nicole, Nick, Christopher, Ryan, Jennifer, Allison, Michael, Bryan and Kaylee.

Funeral services are private under the direction of CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading, NJ 07064.

Donations in memory of Carol may be made to Edison Elks Veterans Committee, 375 Old Post Rd, Edison, NJ 08817.

To send online condolences, please visit www.chubenkofh.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -