Carol Ann Szymanski
Bloomsbury - Carol Ann "Waxmundsky" Szymanski, 43, of Bloomsbury, NJ, Passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at home from stage 4 metastatic breast cancer. She fought for 2 long years doing many different treatments. These last couple weeks she was under the care of hospice. She passed away in the morning with her loving family at her bedside. She leaves her daughter Annabelle and husband John. Born July 15, 1976 in New Brunswick, NJ, to Stanley and Donna Sebasto Waxmundsky and lived in South Bound Brook for some years then moved to Branchburg, NJ in 1985. The location was in close proximity to Solberg Airport. She became fascinated with flying and frequently rode her bike to the airport. At 14 she approached the Solberg owners for a job and was hired. She used her wages for flight instructions, and got her private pilot's license at age 16. In 1992 Carol entered a contest and became one of two winner's first ever winners of the Young Eagles Flight Program. The program was created by the US Experimental Aircraft Association in Oshkosh Wisconsin to promote youth involvement in aviation. Carol wrote an essay as to why she wanted to become a Youth Eagle. As a winner, Carol spent the summer at the largest airshow in the US, held in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. She shared time on stage with actor Cliff Robertson and singer John Denver. She co-piloted the Budweiser blimp, and flew in everything from open cockpit planes to Learjet's. Carol graduated from Somerville High School and obtained a Bachelor's Degree in Economics and Mathematics from Rutgers University in New Brunswick, NJ. She was employed by Solberg Airport all thru her educational years. Carl had a lifelong passion for aviation and was blessed by her friendship with the Solberg and Nagle families. Carol Married John Szymanski of Readington, NJ on April 24, 2004 at Saint Bernard's Catholic Church in Bridgewater, NJ. She went on to work for Foster Wheeler in Clinton, NJ for the last sixteen years and held the position World Wide Spare Parts Manager for their fire heater division. She was surely loved by all she worked with. She would want to mention the overwhelming generosity she received by so many people, in so many ways, which cannot be thanked enough. Carol is survived by her husband John Szymanski, daughter Annabelle, Parents, Stanley and Donna Waxmundsky and sister Sharon Mertes and her children, Mackenzie, Charlotte and Chase. Aunts and Uncles Harold and Pat Waxmundsky, Alan and Sharon Waxmundsky along with cousins Collen Davies, Jan Cohen and their families. Mother and Father-in law John and Joan Szymanski and sister-in-law Kathy Zepeda and children, Sophia, Andrew and Gabriella, leaving many other aunts and uncles and cousins behind on the Szymanski side as well. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 2PM to 4PM and 6PM to 8PM and on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 8:15AM to 9:15AM in the Finegan Funeral Home, 924 2nd Ave., Alpha, NJ. 08865. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 10AM at St. Mary Catholic Church, 5th Ave. Alpha, NJ. Interment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Alpha, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Carol to a GoFundMe, breast cancer patient. Please publish Monday, Feb. 24 with a photo in the Express-Times, Star Ledger, Courier News and the Home News, Finegan Funeral Home, Alpha, NJ.9088594500.
Published in Courier News & Home News Tribune from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020