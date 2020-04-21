|
|
Dr. Carol B. Choye
Dr. Carol B. Choye transitioned into eternal life on April 16, 2020 after a long illness surrounded by those who loved and cared for her.
Dr. Choye had served New Jersey Education as Superintendent of Schools in both the Districts of Princeton and Scotch Plains Fanwood Districts until her retirement from Scotch Plains. She was an outstanding leader in both Districts. Dr. Choye led Scotch Plains Fanwood with great love for the whole community that included her principals, teachers and especially children. Carol thought of everyone who served the education community of children that she was privileged to educate and recognize the importance of everyone on her team that included school custodians, aids, kitchen staff and bus drivers.
Her excellent leadership as an educator led to many other potential educational leaders to admire her and follow the trail, she left to become new leaders in our educational system.
Carol's family who survived her loved her dearly and it included friends also. Left to mourn her passing, is her beloved cousin Joanda Lee, Terryanne Poon and many other cousins from the Chang, Poon and Chin families. Carol also loved Edward and Patricia Kane as well as the late Edward Leonard and surviving spouse Bev Leonard, and of course her devoted friend, Mariana Cassidy.
Due to the current health crisis, no funeral or gathering is permitted.
However, later in September a Memorial to honor Carol will be held.
If you feel you should contribute to empower and enrich educational leadership, please send a donation to the Scotch Plains Fanwood Educational Foundation for Scholarships to the children of Scotch Plains Fanwood Public Schools. Carol would have loved the idea that its children would benefit from a life so well lived.
Published in Courier News from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020