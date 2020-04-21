|
Carol Dobry
Lakewood - Carol T. Dobry, age 79, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020, at her home. Born in New Brunswick, NJ, Carol was raised in South River. She married her beloved husband Paul V. Dobry on her birthday, July 11, 1959, and together they built a home and raised a family in Old Bridge. They resided in Lakewood for the past 21 years. Following Paul's passing, Carol stayed in Lakewood - enjoying the memories they shared in their home and making new friends during the course of her last 10 months. In August 1960, Carol worked as a stenographer for the US Government in Honolulu, Hawaii where Paul was stationed while serving in the US Army. Carol always spoke fondly of her childhood in South River with her sister Gail and her cousins and friends. This connection brought them back to New Jersey where Carol stayed home to raise five children and run a household in Old Bridge leaving a legacy of many things, especially incredible Sunday dinners. Once her children were older and needing a way to apply her talent for perfect grammar and vocabulary, Carol worked at home as a court stenographer expertly translating audio court transcripts to paper. Carol later worked for the Law Firm of Mark S. Cholowski in Sayreville. In or about 1984, Carol found a "higher" calling by helping in the founding and building of Most Holy Redeemer Church in Old Bridge where she served as an Eucharistic Minister during church services and as a secretary in the church office for several years. Carol later worked as an administrative assistant at Brinkerhoff Environmental Services in Manasquan before retiring in March 2012. Carol loved her church St. Martha's RC Church in Point Pleasant, especially Father Dave. Her faith carried her through life and she was the most kind and caring person you could ever meet. Carol is predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Paul V. Dobry; her children, Mark Dobry and his wife Jill, Vance Dobry and his wife Darlene, Faith Dobry, Paul Dobry, Jr. and his wife Erin, and Laura Dobry and her husband Paul; her 8 grandchildren, Tamara, Mallory, Nick, Alex, Stephen, Jordan, Tommy and Chris. She cherished time with her family, her cats Drew and Bentley, and her parakeet Sage. Due to the current pandemic, a memorial mass will be held at a later date. Donations can be made in Carol's honor to The Church of Saint Martha's, 3800 Herbertsville Road, Point Pleasant, NJ 08742 or Trenton Cats Rescue, 1977 N. Olden Avenue #327, Trenton, NJ 08618. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
