Services
M A Maliszewski Funeral Home
218 Whitehead Ave
South River, NJ 08882
(732) 254-0428
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
8:30 AM
Service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
9:00 AM
Saint Mary of Ostrabrama R. C. Church
South River, NJ
View Map
Resources
Carol Domanski Obituary
Carol Domanski

South River - Carol Domanski, age 62 of East Brunswick, passed away Monday July 8, 2019, at her home. Born in New Brunswick, she had lived many years in South River before moving to East Brunswick. She was a 1974 graduate of South River High School and a communicant of St. Mary of Ostrabrama RC Church in South River. Carol fought a long and courageous battle with Multiple Sclerosis and then most recently cancer. She never gave up and always kept a positive attitude.

She is predeceased by her beloved daughter Robin Domanski in 1997.

Surviving are her parents Edwin and Claire (Dominiecki) Porowski, her son Jeffrey Domanski, her sister Patricia Crovo, her brother Kenneth Porowski and her two wonderful caregivers Debbie and Ingrid.

Funeral services will be held Saturday 8:30am from the Maliszewski Funeral Home 218 Whitehead Avenue South River, followed by a 9am mass at Saint Mary of Ostrabrama R. C. Church in South River. A private cremation will follow.

Calling hours at the funeral home will be held Friday from 2pm to 4pm.

In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to National MS Society P.O. Box 4527 New York, NY 10163. Letters of condolence to the family, completed arrangements and directions may be found at www.maliszewskifuneralhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune on July 10, 2019
