Carol Fallon Kazules
The Villages, FL - Carol Ann Kazules (nee Fallon) 59 of The Villages in Florida, formerly of Clark NJ passed away suddenly on Friday March 15th at home.
Born in Union, she grew up in Clark, also living in Westfield and Hammondsport NY before relocating to Florida. Carol was employed by Phillips Lighting prior to becoming a realtor in NY. She was a member of Fairway Christian Church in The Villages and was an avid cook and gardener. She cherished her rescued cats Roxie and Lucy and embraced the retirement lifestyle in her community. She enjoyed bingo and was an active participant in the monthly Gals Birthday lunch group.
As the third child born into a large family, she inherited her mothers sense of humor and in her heart she was a self proclaimed "Daddys Girl". She cherished having had the opportunity to work in the same company as her father and grandfather. "Sister trips" were a much looked forward to event in Carols life, be it on a cruise ship or just long weekends spent in sibling companionship.
Carol was predeceased and lovingly welcomed into heaven by her beloved mother Joan Fallon (nee Matthews) who passed in 1972.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband Anthony of The Villages in Florida. her parents Bernard R and Alice Fallon of Mountainside , sisters Deborah Fallon and her partner Richard Lake of East Brunswick, Linda and her husband Edward Lenkowiecz of Orlando, Fl , Patricia and her husband Peter Cady of Sewickley Heights Pa , Susan and her husband Kenneth McGrory of Rahway, Kathleen and her husband James Nave of North Stonington Ct and brothers Mark Fallon of San Diego Ca and John and his wife Diane of Orangeburg NY. Carol is also survived by 14 nieces and nephews , 5 great nieces and nephews and cousins in both New Jersey and Florida.
Although it seems she left us, we're truly not apart. For a part of her lives forever , emblazed upon our hearts.
Private memorial to follow at a later date.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 20, 2019