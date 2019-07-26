|
Carol J. Bernabiti
Shrewsbury - Carol J. Bernabiti, 75, died on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. She was born in Somerville, NJ on November 22, 1943 to the late Louis and Filomena Bernabiti, Sr.
Carol resided in Raritan most of her life before moving to Shrewsbury 10 years. She enjoyed arts and crafts and spending time with family. Carol will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Carol is survived by her brothers Louis Bernabiti, Jr. (Patricia) and Peter.
Arrangements are private under the direction of the Bongiovi Funeral Home 416 Bell Ave., Raritan, NJ (908) 725-1887. To send an on-line condolence visit www.bongiovifuneralhome.com.
"FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS"
Published in Courier News on July 26, 2019