|
|
Carol J. Occhiato-Papera
Bridgewater - Carol Occhiato-Papera, 74, of Bridgewater, New Jersey, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson Hospital in Somerville, New Jersey. Funeral services are private under the direction of the Branchburg Funeral Home, 910 US Highway 202 South, Branchburg, NJ 08876. A celebration of Carol's life will be held at a later date.
A full obituary reflecting her life will be on our website at www.branchburgfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News on Mar. 18, 2019