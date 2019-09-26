|
Carol Katona
Perth Amboy - Carol A. Katona, 87, of Perth Amboy, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the Penn Medicine Hospice in West Chester, PA. Mrs. Katona was born in Perth Amboy to the late George and Martha Jugan and had lived all of her life in Perth Amboy.
Carol was a homemaker, previously she was a Legal Secretary in Perth Amboy. She was a member of the Good Shepherd Parish - Holy Spirit Church, Perth Amboy. Her proudest moments were watching her grandchildren graduate from High School and College.
Mrs. Katona was predeceased by her husband Julius in 2012.
She is survived by her two sons, Brian Katona and his wife Diane of West Chester, PA and Bruce Katona and his wife Wing-Ming of Morristown, NJ, three grandchildren, Meredith, Corey and Morgan. Graveside services will be held Saturday 9/28/19 11:00 am at the Our Lady of Hungary Cemetery in Fords. Arrangements have been made by Mitruska Funeral Home, Inc., 531 New Brunswick Ave., Fords. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Thyroid Cancer Survivors Association, P.O. Box 1102. Olney MD. 20830-1102 or WWW.THYCA.ORG. To Leave Online Condolences, Please Visit Mitruskafuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 26, 2019