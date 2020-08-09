1/
Carol L. Brenner
Carol L. Brenner

Edison - Carol L. Brenner (nee Goodwin), 75, died on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Hackensack Meridian Health Ocean Medical Center in Brick, NJ.

Carol was born in Perth Amboy to the late Iman Homer Goodwin and Mary Violet Goodwin (nee Zsamba). She had lived in Edison before residing in Whiting 11 years ago. Carol worked for Win Cup in Metuchen for 25 years as a Quality Control Representative.

Carol was known for her wonderful sense of humor. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with children and family.

Carol is predeceased by her brother Craig Goodwin. She is survived by her four children; Robert Brenner and his wife Rebecca of Lawrenceville; Richard T. Brenner of South Amboy; Andrea Redfield of Whiting and Veronica Sunyak and her husband, Rich of Monroe Twp; three brothers, George Zsamba and his wife Linda of Monroe Twp; Robin Goodwin and his wife Ann of Tampa, FL; Guy Goodwin and his wife Denise of Anderson, IN and her sister-in-law, Margaret Goodwin of Keansburg; also four grandchildren, Richard, Jr., Stephanie, Heather and Joseph and two great-grandchildren, Kaylee and Christopher.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 11th from 7 to 9 pm in the Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 568 Middlesex Avenue (Rt. 27) Metuchen, with a Service at 8:30 pm. Cremation was private.

To send condolences visit www.costello-ruyon.com.




Published in Home News Tribune from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
AUG
11
Service
08:30 PM
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
568 Middlesex Ave
Metuchen, NJ 08840
(732) 548-0149
