Carol Lynne Ten Eyck
Carol Lynne Ten Eyck

Bridgewater - Carol Lynne Ten Eyck, 77, died peacefully on Monday, October 5, 2020 at RWJUH-Somerset. Born in Beacon, NY, Carol lived in NYC before moving to Bridgewater over 55 years ago. Carol was a graduate of Vassar College receiving a degree in Nursing. She worked in nursing in various positions from emergency room at local hospitals to owning her own company in private nursing. She was predeceased by her parents, Clayton M. Quick, Jr. and Geraldine (Weston) Quick. She is survived by her beloved children, David H. Ten Eyck and wife, Michelle of Flemington, Jason C. Ten Eyck of NY, Bennie Ten Eyck of FL; siblings, William D. Quick , Richard C. Quick and 4 cherished grandchildren, Julianna, Emily, Gabriella and Madeline. A funeral service will be held privately at the St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Bound Brook. Burial will follow at Fishkill Rural Cemetery in Fishkill, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Church.




Published in Courier News from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bridgewater Funeral Home Inc
707 E Main St
Bridgewater, NJ 08807
(732) 356-1116
