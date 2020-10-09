1/
Carol M. Beckman
1934 - 2020
Carol M. Beckman

Old Bridge - Carol Maher Beckman of Old Bridge, N.J., passed away on October 7, 2020, following a brief illness. She was 86. Carol was born on July 26, 1934, in Queens Village, N.Y. She received a bachelor of arts degree in English from Saint Joseph College in Emmitsburg. Carol married Frederick W. Beckman on June 15, 1958, and in 1966 they moved to Old Bridge, N.J., where they raised four children in the home they shared for nearly 54 years.

Carol was a devoted communicant at Immaculate Conception Church in Spotswood. She was an avid worldwide traveler who also enjoyed reading, needlework, jigsaw puzzles, and collecting. Carol is survived by her husband of 62 years, Frederick Beckman, as well as their children Sara Pfau, Peter Beckman, Susan Greenwell, and Anne Barrier, and eight grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at Immaculate Conception Church in Spotswood on Monday, October 12.






Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Funeral service
Immaculate Conception Church
Funeral services provided by
Old Bridge Funeral Home
2350 Route 516
Old Bridge, NJ 08857
(732) 607-9500
