The Gundrum Service Home For Funerals
237 Bordentown Ave
South Amboy, NJ 08879
(732) 727-0666
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The Gundrum Service Home For Funerals
237 Bordentown Ave
South Amboy, NJ 08879
Carol Nemeth Obituary
Carol Nemeth

Murrells Inlet, SC - Carol Adams Nemeth, 75, of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina died on Friday January 31, 2020 at home. Born in South Amboy, she lived there until moving to South Carolina in 2017. Before retiring, she was employed as a Legal Secretary for over 40 years. She loved to read and enjoyed spending time at the beach.

Daughter of the late William and Frances (Kokoszka) Adams, she is survived by her husband of 52 years, James A. Nemeth; her son and daughter-in-law, James W. and Erin Nemeth, of East Brunswick; her daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Donald Curran, of South Amboy; her brother Thomas Adams of Parlin, and her grandchildren Kylie, Ethan, James, Jordan, and Alex.

A visitation will be held on Thursday February 6, 2020 from 4 to 7pm at The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy. Entombment at St. Mary's Cemetery Mausoleum, South Amboy will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Hospice Foundation of America at hospicefoundation.org/donate.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
