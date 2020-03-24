Services
East Tennessee Funeral Home
2630 Highway 75
Blountville, TN 37617
(423) 323-3838
Carol P. Heimbach

Carol P. Heimbach Obituary
Carol P. Heimbach

Blountville -

Carol P. Heimbach, 82, of Blountville, TN went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Johnson City Medical Center. Carol was a graduate of Summit High School Class of 1956.

Carol is survived by her two sons, Peter L. Heimbach, Jr. of Mt. Juliet, TN and David M. Heimbach of Piney Flats, TN along with their families, including three grandchildren, Timothy M. Heimbach, Joshua A. Heimbach, and Josiah B. Heimbach. Also surviving are her sister, Rosemary J. Stapp of Brownsburg, Indiana and her brother, James F. Peterman of Midland, NC, and their families, including four nieces and nephews and eight grand-nieces and -nephews.

A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date to be held at Bethany Presbyterian Church, 5825 Fort Henry Dr., Kingsport, TN 37663.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, the Anne Graham Lotz Ministry, or the Trump, Pence, Keep America Great reelection fund.

East Tennessee Funeral Home & Cemetery is honored to serve the family of Carol Heimbach.
Published in Courier News from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020
