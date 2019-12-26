|
Carol S. Hila
Carol S. Hila, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital. A graduate of St. Mary High School (Perth Amboy, NJ) and St. Francis College (Loretto, PA), she went on to teach for 25+ years with the Woodbridge Twp. School District. After retiring she became the President of the Woodbridge Chamber of Commerce. She held many memberships and honors: Parishioner and Eucharistic Minister of St. Andrew Catholic Church (Avenel NJ); Diocese of Metuchen Pastoral Council; Catholic Daughters; patron of George Street Playhouse; ; Barron Arts Center Board; Gala Chair for Raritan Bay Medical Center Gala and Harbor Lights Honoree; Grand Marshall Woodbridge Twp. Holiday Parade and Avenel Parade; Colonia Country Club member for more than 50 years; Avenel Democratic Club; Central Jersey Chapter American Red Cross. Carol loved tennis and attending the US Open every year with friends, playing Mahjong at the pool with the "ladies", and swapping stories with the girls in the knitting group. Preceded in death by her parents, John and Stella (Swierk) Safchinsky; brother, Jack; and beloved husband, John Hila. Survived by daughter, Melissa (Jon) Tew and their children, Greta and Maci; son, John (Kathleen) Hila and their children, Jeanine and Robert; sister-in-law, Barbara Safchinsky; niece, Jill (Don) Shifty; nephew, Jack Safchinsky; great-nephew, Michael Chegus; cousin, Billy (Terry) Such and their children, Greg and Stephanie. A memorial Mass will be held at St. Andrew Catholic Church. Arrangements entrusted with JOHN QUINT TREBONI, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus, Ohio.
