Carol S. Stalker
Skillman - Carol S. Stalker, 91, died Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Stonebridge at Montgomery, Skillman. Born in Plainfield, she was the daughter of Justin and Amelia (Muhly) Shearn. She lived in Bridgewater for many years, moving to Skillman in 2008. She was a real estate appraiser for Davidson and Stalker in Somerville for many years before her retirement several years ago. She was an active member of The Bound Brook Presbyterian Church and was devoted to animal and humanitarian charities .
Carol was predeceased by her husband William R. Stalker in 2011 and a son Duncan Stalker in 1991. She is survived by 2 daughters, Nancy Brian of Bay Village, OH and Susan Stalker of Basking Ridge, 2 grandchildren, Elizabeth Brown and Kristine and her husband Jon Betlejewski and 2 great-grandchildren Taylor and Jonathan Betlejewski.
Memorial services will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Hagan - Chamberlain Funeral Home, 225 Mountain Avenue, Bound Brook followed by burial of ashes at Bound Brook Cemetery. Cremation was private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Sierra Club (information @sierraclub.org) or ().
Published in Courier News on Aug. 21, 2019