McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals
2425 Plainfield Avenue
South Plainfield, NJ 07080
(908) 561-8000
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:30 PM
McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals
2425 Plainfield Avenue
South Plainfield, NJ 07080
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
5:30 PM
McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals
2425 Plainfield Avenue
South Plainfield, NJ 07080
South Plainfield - Carol Salter, 72, died on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 in the Haven Hospice at JFK Medical Center in Edison.

She is predeceased by her mother Mildred Toth and is survived by her daughter, Janette Shann and her husband William Sr. of Bushkill, PA; father, Raymond Toth; sister, Susan Dabrio and brother; Gary Toth and his wife Marlene all of South Plainfield and grandchildren, Michele Gray and her husband Evan, Melissa Hardgrove, William Shann Jr. and Haley Shann. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews and extended relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, February, 15, 2020 beginning at 3pm followed by a 5:30pm funeral service in the McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals 2425 Plainfield Ave. South Plainfield, NJ 07080.

Cremation Services will be held privately.

In Lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to further benefit the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 233 or the Military of the Purple Heart, Chapter 10 c/o the McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals 2425 Plainfield Ave. South Plainfield, NJ 07080.

To send online condolences to the Salter family please visit www.mccriskinfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
