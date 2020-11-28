1/1
Carol Sue Sabo Ambrosio
Carol Sue Sabo Ambrosio

Sayreville - Carol Sue Sabo Ambrosio age 77, passed away on November 24, 2020 at her home in Sayreville. Born in Perth Amboy, NJ, she resided in Sayreville for over forty years. Before her retirement, she was a secretary for the Sayreville Board of Education for over 25 years. She loved working with the children and the staff in the Project Before classes and Special Services Department. She was a member of Thursday Senior Club, St Stan's Senior Club and a former member of the Sayreville Education Association, and the Middlesex Education Association. She also worked for IBM Corporation for over 10 years. She enjoyed decorating her house inside and outside for the holidays; entertaining at her house; going to the casinos and playing cards with her friends.

Surviving is her beloved daughter Mandy Lynn Ambrosio of Longmont, Colorado; her grand dog Larimer and her brother Edward Sabo of Galveston, Texas. She is also survived by cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends that were like family members to her.

Carol Sue was predeceased by her parents William and Sophie Sabo, her sister Barbara Wasilkowski and Elaine Tease and her brother William Sabo.

Funeral services will be Tuesday 8:45am from the Maliszewski Memorial Home 121 Main St Sayreville, NJ 08872 with a 9:30am funeral mass at Our Lady of Victories R.C Church, Sayreville. Cremation will be private.

Calling hours at the funeral home will be Monday from 4pm to 8pm. Due to current Covid 19 restrictions, please note that a maximum of 50 visitors will be allowed in the funeral home at once and masks must be worn at all times. We encourage visitors to limit their time in the building to allow the family the maximum number of guests possible. Completed arrangements, directions, and letters of condolence to the family may be found by visiting www.maliszewskimemorialhome.com.




Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
