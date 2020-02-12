|
|
Carolann Marie Estrada
Edison - Carolann Marie Estrada, 77, of Edison, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at JFK Medical Center, Edison. Carolann was born and raised in Cliffwood Beach, before moving to Edison. She was a security guard for Dr. Leonards in Edison. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Carolann was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Anna Shimak; and a brother, Charles Shimak. She is survived by her daughter, Susan Pobicki and her husband John of Edison; son, Stephen Deak of North Brunswick; daughter-in-law, Trish Bibby; sisters, Janice McCorkel of TN, Sharon Markette of Cliffwood Beach, and Debbie Hawkins of MD; grandchildren, John Pobicki and his fiancé Epiphanie, Matthew Pobicki and his wife Heather, Anthony Pobicki, Brian Deak, Nicole Deak, and Kimberly Domanow and her husband John; along with her great grandchildren, Aubrey, William and Kaelyn.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 1-3PM at Boylan Funeral Home, 10 Wooding Avenue, Edison. A funeral service will be offered at 2:30PM. Cremation will be private.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020