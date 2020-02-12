Services
Boylan Funeral Home - Edison
10 Wooding Avenue
Edison, NJ 08817
(732) 572-0076
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolann Estrada
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolann Marie Estrada

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolann Marie Estrada Obituary
Carolann Marie Estrada

Edison - Carolann Marie Estrada, 77, of Edison, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at JFK Medical Center, Edison. Carolann was born and raised in Cliffwood Beach, before moving to Edison. She was a security guard for Dr. Leonards in Edison. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Carolann was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Anna Shimak; and a brother, Charles Shimak. She is survived by her daughter, Susan Pobicki and her husband John of Edison; son, Stephen Deak of North Brunswick; daughter-in-law, Trish Bibby; sisters, Janice McCorkel of TN, Sharon Markette of Cliffwood Beach, and Debbie Hawkins of MD; grandchildren, John Pobicki and his fiancé Epiphanie, Matthew Pobicki and his wife Heather, Anthony Pobicki, Brian Deak, Nicole Deak, and Kimberly Domanow and her husband John; along with her great grandchildren, Aubrey, William and Kaelyn.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 1-3PM at Boylan Funeral Home, 10 Wooding Avenue, Edison. A funeral service will be offered at 2:30PM. Cremation will be private.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -