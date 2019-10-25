|
Carolann Marigliano
Middlesex - Carolann Marigliano, age 61, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at her home in Middlesex, N.J. She was born on December 14, 1957 in Plainfield and was raised there before relocating to Middlesex in 1986, where she has resided since.
Carolann was certified as a Nurses Aide, but her true passion was working as a homemaker. She loved her family dearly and was an amazing mother to her children. Her cooking was phenomenal, and her onion pies and eggplant will persist through the family memory. She loved putting on garage sales as much as she loved going to them.
She was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mount Virgin in Middlesex, N.J.
Carolann is predeceased by her father Henry Russo.
She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Joe Marigliano; her daughters Liza Marigliano and her husband Kyle Perelka, and Mary Acerbi and her husband Brian; her grandchild, McKenna Acerbi; her mother Caroline (Bottone) Russo; her brother Henry Russo and his wife Sarah; and her sister Brenda Marshall.
Visitation will be held on Monday October 28 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at Higgins Home for Funerals, 752 Mountain Blvd, Watchung, NJ.A Funeral service will be held on Tuesday October 29 at 9:30 am at Our Lady of Mount Virgin in Middlesex, NJ, followed by burial at Hillside Cemetery in Scotch Plains, NJ. Memorial donations can be made in Carolann's name to both "Road 2 Recovery" and .
Published in Courier News from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019