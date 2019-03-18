Services
Piscataway Funeral Home
18 Stelton Road
Piscataway, NJ 08854
(732) 968-2828
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Piscataway Funeral Home
18 Stelton Road
Piscataway, NJ 08854
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Piscataway Funeral Home
18 Stelton Road
Piscataway, NJ 08854
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Piscataway Funeral Home
18 Stelton Road
Piscataway, NJ 08854
Carole A. Bauer


Piscataway - Carole A. (Zorn) Bauer, 79, passed away on March 15, 2019 at Parker at Somerset in Somerset, NJ. Born in Newark to the late George and Anna (Job) Zorn, Carole was raised in Scotch Plains and settled in Piscataway in 1970.

She retired after twenty-seven years of employment from Rutgers University in New Brunswick where she worked as an Accounting Assistant. She loved to make ceramics and bridal head wear.

Predeceased by her husband Carl in 1990, her sister Jean McCarthy and brother George Zorn, Carole leaves behind her loving and devoted children; daughter Candy Knaus and her significant other Tom Huber and son Jeff Bauer along with three grandchildren; Kasey Knaus and Nathan and Carli Bauer.

Visitation will be held in Piscataway Funeral Home, 18 Stelton Road, Piscataway, NJ 08854 on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 beginning 10:30 am.

Funeral services will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday beginning 11:00 am with burial to follow at Lake Nelson Memorial Park in Piscataway.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to support Parkinson's research may be sent to the Rutgers University Foundation, Attn: Brittany Barkow, 335 George Street, 4th Floor, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 would be appreciated.

To send condolences to Carole's family, please visit www.PiscatawayFuneralHome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 18, 2019
