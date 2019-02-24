|
Carole Ann Webb
Belmar - Carole Ann Webb, 55, proud resident of Belmar, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, February 20, 2019 after a day of joy spent with close friends. Born in Jersey City and raised in Edison, she lived in Eatontown before finding her home in Belmar in 1993. Carole worshipped at St. Rose RC Church, spent 20 years working and coaching at the Job Corps of Edison and for the past 6 years at The JCC of Bridgewater.
Carole was predeceased by her parents Kenneth and Marion O'Rourke Webb. Surviving are her 2 brothers and their wives, Michael Webb and wife Pam of Summit, Kenneth Webb and wife Mary of Cranford and her beloved nephew and nieces, Max, Bridget and Colleen. Carole is also survived by an aunt, uncle and cousins who adore her. She will be missed by the hundreds of friends, co-workers and students who she loved and coached and touched with her unselfish heart.
Visitation will be on Monday from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2018 Hwy 35 at New Bedford RD., Wall. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Tuesday February 26, 2019 at 11:00am at The Church of St. Rose, 603 7th Ave., Belmar, NJ. Private burial will be in the Webb family plot in Resurrection Cemetery, Piscataway. In Lieu of flowers the family requests donations in memory of Carole Ann Webb be made to Kaleidoscope of Hope Foundation, Ovarian Cancer Foundation, PO Box 1124, Madison, NJ 07940.
For directions or to offer online condolences to the family please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune & Asbury Park Press on Feb. 24, 2019