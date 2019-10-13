|
Carole Kenny
Colonia - Carole Kenny, 82, of Colonia passed away peacefully Saturday, October 12, 2019 at St. Joseph's Nursing Home in Woodbridge. Carole was born in Brooklyn, to parents, Frank & Alice Cahalan, and grew up in High Bridge, the oldest of seven children. She graduated from High Bridge High School, and St. Francis Nursing School in Trenton.
Carole met the Love of her life, Jim, right across the street from her house! They married in 1956 and soon started their family. Moving to Jersey City and then residing in Colonia.
She was always the most caring, selfless, loving and fun person to be around. Carole was a natural with children, which made her career as a pediatric nurse a perfect fit. She was active with St. John Vianney church, Altar Rosary Society, working the Fair's, and teaching CCD for many years. Carole also ran a Prayer Group for 40 years, and was a Brownie Leader.
Her family was her most cherished accomplishment. Carole loved family camping trips, the shore, reading, sewing, cleaning and playing games with her Grandchildren. She was a true inspiration and a kind soul who would go out of her way to help anyone who needed it.
She leaves behind her Beloved children; Jim Kenny, Maureen & Eric Rivers, Jeannie & Bill Hadam and Tricia & George Brew. Her cherished Grandchildren; Megan, Jason, Shannen, Todd and wife Maggie, Amy, Matthew, Madison and Great Grandson, Ryan. Her Loving Brother's and Sister's; Jack & Mary Ann Cahalan, Helen Lentine, Frank & Tina Cahalan, Kevin & Pam Cahalan and many beautiful Nieces and Nephews.
She is predeceased by her Loving Husband Jim, sister's Ginny & Sheila, brother in law, Sal and daughter in law, Denny.
Visitation Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 4PM to 8PM at the Gosselin Funeral Home 660 New Dover Road Edison. Funeral services Wednesday October 16, 2019 at 8:30AM at the Funeral Home followed by a 9:30AM Mass at St John Vianney Church, Colonia. Entombment at St. Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations in her loving name to: St Joseph's Senior Home and Nursing Center 3 St Joseph's Terrace Woodbridge NJ 07095.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019