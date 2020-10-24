Carole Lebosky



Highland Park - Carole Lebosky passed away on early Friday morning at her home in Highland Park.



Carole was born in Johnstown, PA., lived there as a child and graduated from Johnstown High School. She raised her family in Highland Park and resided there for many years. She had a lengthy career working for UPS in Edison in the packaging department and retired after thirty years of service to the company. Carole enjoyed traveling to spend time with her family in Johnstown and vacationing in the Outer Banks in North Carolina.



She was predeceased by a daughter Krisanne Lebosky and was also predeceased by two brothers and two sisters.



She is survived by her children Lori Schwarz and her husband Ray of North Brunswick and Randy Lebosky and his wife Jean also of North Brunswick and step daughter Brooke. Carole is also survived by her brother James Schnurr of Johnstown, PA., her grandchildren Jamie, Amy, Sara and Cody and great grandchildren Kylie and Jake.



Services are being held privately under the direction of the Gleason Funeral Home in Somerset.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store