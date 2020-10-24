1/
Carole Lebosky
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carole's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carole Lebosky

Highland Park - Carole Lebosky passed away on early Friday morning at her home in Highland Park.

Carole was born in Johnstown, PA., lived there as a child and graduated from Johnstown High School. She raised her family in Highland Park and resided there for many years. She had a lengthy career working for UPS in Edison in the packaging department and retired after thirty years of service to the company. Carole enjoyed traveling to spend time with her family in Johnstown and vacationing in the Outer Banks in North Carolina.

She was predeceased by a daughter Krisanne Lebosky and was also predeceased by two brothers and two sisters.

She is survived by her children Lori Schwarz and her husband Ray of North Brunswick and Randy Lebosky and his wife Jean also of North Brunswick and step daughter Brooke. Carole is also survived by her brother James Schnurr of Johnstown, PA., her grandchildren Jamie, Amy, Sara and Cody and great grandchildren Kylie and Jake.

Services are being held privately under the direction of the Gleason Funeral Home in Somerset.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gleason Funeral Home
1360 Hamilton St.
Somerset, NJ 08873
(732) 545-0700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gleason Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved