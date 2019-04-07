Services
Anderson Funeral Service
201 Sanford St
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
(732) 545-7312
New Brunswick - Caroline Alexander, 58, of New Brunswick, NJ died March 31, 2019 at RWJH, New Brunswick. Lifelong resident of New Brunswick. Predeceased by father, Eddie Ramble and 2 siblings, Eddie and Michael. Surviving are husband, Larry Alexander; 5 children, Saita, Myrnda, Mark, Darren and Justin; 3 stepkids, Demetrius, Christopher and Larry, Jr.; Mother Theresa Ramble; 6 Siblings, Gale Williams, Patricia Coleman, Pamela Wilcox, Barbara, Teddy, and Terry Ramble; 17 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Viewing is from 6-7pm, Tuesday, April 8, 2019, at Anderson Funeral Service, 201 Sandford St., New Brunswick, NJ. Funeral Service will follow at 7 pm.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 7, 2019
