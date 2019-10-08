Services
Caroline Anna DeMarco


1923 - 2019
Caroline Anna DeMarco Obituary
Caroline Anna DeMarco

Connecticut - Caroline Anna DeMarco, our beloved matriarch passed in peace Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at the age of 96.

Caroline was born July 30, 1923 in Hazelton, PA to the late Charles and Mary Jachim.

Caroline wed the love of her life at the age of 19 and spent her many years as a devoted wife and mother. She enjoyed gardening and feeding the many animals that would visit her yard. She wasn't one to mince words and told it like it was, you knew you were getting the truth when you spoke with her. She was a kind and loving woman who will be sadly missed by all.

Caroline is survived by her daughter Joyce Traino, niece Sandra Collins, grandchildren David Traino, Josette Diaz and Lauren Scollo, great grandchildren Caroline Traino, Luis Nevarez Jr., E'leesa Navarez, Everly Scollo and Tyler Scollo, and great great grandchildren Jayden Nevarez, Josiah Charon and Sophia Nevarez. She is predeaced by her parents, husband David A. DeMarco, daughter Janet Darby, son David A. DeMarco Jr., and siblings Anna, Helen, Josephine, Mary, Sophia, Stella, Verna and Walter.

Entombment was Friday, October 4, 2019 under the direction of Bongiovi Funeral Home 416 Bell Ave., Raritan, NJ (908) 725-1887.

"FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS"
Published in Courier News on Oct. 8, 2019
