Par-Troy Funeral Home
95 Parsippany Rd.
Parsippany, NJ 07054
(973) 887-3235
Caroline E. Lambert Obituary
Parsippany - Caroline E. (nee-Graham) Lambert passed away on Monday March 23, 2020 at Morristown Medical Center. She was 88.

She was born & raised in Orange. Caroline has lived in Parsippany for many years.

Caroline was a administrative assistant for Florham Park Fire Department, Essex Fells and Roseland Public Works for many years before retiring..

She was a longtime member of the Melrose Blackhawks Sr. Drum & Bugle Corps, President of Lake Hiawatha Seniors, Parsippany Elks #2078 Auxiliary, and the American Legion Post 249 Auxiliary.

Caroline is pre-deceased by her late husband: John E. who passed away in 1983, her late daughters: Lynee E. Vander Pyle who passed away in 2005, Marcy E. Lambert who passed away in 2002, and her son-in-law: Ricky who passed away in 2004.

Survivors include her son: John E. and his wife Mary Jo; her daughter: Vicki E. Rice; her sister: Flora Dierbach; her two grandchildren: Jason & Julianna, and her three great-grandchildren: Isabel, John Ethan, & Angelique.

Her Family will gather privately for her services and interment. We ask that you keep them in your prayers during this difficult time.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020
