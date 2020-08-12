1/1
Carolyn Bench
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn Bench

Largo, FL - Carolyn Bench of Largo, Florida and formerly Branchburg, New Jersey entered into eternal rest on August 8, 2020 at Largo Medical Center Largo FL. She was 81 years old.

Born in New York City on July 7, 1939, she was the daughter of John Johnston and Marie Geres. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert in 2007.

After raising her children, Carolyn returned to college and received her Masters Degree. Carolyn then went on to become a teacher at Raritan Valley Community College in Branchburg, NJ.

Carolyn is survived by her sons, Dr. Thomas Bench of Brick, NJ and Robert Bench of Largo, FL; and three grandchildren: Kasey, Robert, and Jennifer Bench. She was predeceased by her sister, Judith Palco.

Visitation will be on Saturday, August 15th, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held following visitation at 12:30 p.m. at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick. Interment will follow the Mass in St. Stephen's Cemetery.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier News from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved