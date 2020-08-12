Carolyn Bench
Largo, FL - Carolyn Bench of Largo, Florida and formerly Branchburg, New Jersey entered into eternal rest on August 8, 2020 at Largo Medical Center Largo FL. She was 81 years old.
Born in New York City on July 7, 1939, she was the daughter of John Johnston and Marie Geres. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert in 2007.
After raising her children, Carolyn returned to college and received her Masters Degree. Carolyn then went on to become a teacher at Raritan Valley Community College in Branchburg, NJ.
Carolyn is survived by her sons, Dr. Thomas Bench of Brick, NJ and Robert Bench of Largo, FL; and three grandchildren: Kasey, Robert, and Jennifer Bench. She was predeceased by her sister, Judith Palco.
Visitation will be on Saturday, August 15th, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held following visitation at 12:30 p.m. at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick. Interment will follow the Mass in St. Stephen's Cemetery.
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com