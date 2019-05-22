Services
Anderson Funeral Service
201 Sanford St
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
(732) 545-7312
Memorial service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Service
201 Sanford St
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn J. Kelton Smith

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carolyn J. Kelton Smith Obituary
Carolyn J. Kelton Smith

New Brunswick - Carolyn J. Kelton Smith, 78, of New Brunswick, died May 16, 2019 at home. Born in New Brunswick, NJ. A retiree of First Fidelity Bank, No. Brunswick. A member of Ebenezer Baptist Church, New Brunswick, and a member of the Monday Carolier Seniors Bowling League, No. Brunswick. Surviving are a sister, Dorothy Willis, stepdaughter, Daffney Belnavis, host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, caregiver nieces, Jeanne Wilis and Carla F. Ivey, nieces and nephews and other relatives. Predeceased by parents, Holland and Angeline Pennie Kelton, husband, Myron Smith, siblings, Shirley Jones, Kenneth, Richard, Holland, Jr., and Arthur Kelton, Evelyn Hatley, Elizabeth Milan and Eloise Jasmin, step son, Myron Johnson. Memorial Service will be from 1-3 pm, Wed., May 22 at Anderson Funeral Service, 201 Sandford St., New Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now