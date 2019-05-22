|
|
Carolyn J. Kelton Smith
New Brunswick - Carolyn J. Kelton Smith, 78, of New Brunswick, died May 16, 2019 at home. Born in New Brunswick, NJ. A retiree of First Fidelity Bank, No. Brunswick. A member of Ebenezer Baptist Church, New Brunswick, and a member of the Monday Carolier Seniors Bowling League, No. Brunswick. Surviving are a sister, Dorothy Willis, stepdaughter, Daffney Belnavis, host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, caregiver nieces, Jeanne Wilis and Carla F. Ivey, nieces and nephews and other relatives. Predeceased by parents, Holland and Angeline Pennie Kelton, husband, Myron Smith, siblings, Shirley Jones, Kenneth, Richard, Holland, Jr., and Arthur Kelton, Evelyn Hatley, Elizabeth Milan and Eloise Jasmin, step son, Myron Johnson. Memorial Service will be from 1-3 pm, Wed., May 22 at Anderson Funeral Service, 201 Sandford St., New Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 22, 2019