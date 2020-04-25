|
|
Carolyn L. Patko
Franklin Township - Carolyn L. Patko, 86, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at the Center for Hope, Scotch Plains, NJ.
Born 1933 in Brooklyn, NY, her family moved to Griggstown, NJ in the early 1940's. She resided most of her life in Franklin Township, Somerset County where she was a member of Six Mile Run Reformed Church in Franklin Park.
After raising her three children, Carolyn worked as a secretary for many years at the Westminster Choir College and the Princeton Theological Seminary, both in Princeton, NJ. She was co-owner of the Yellow Rose Country/Western Bar, Manville, NJ from 1987 thru 1997.
As a graduate of Princeton High School, she was a dedicated member of the Class of 1951 Reunion Committee. She was past president of the Little Rocky Hill Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary.
Carolyn was very talented and creative. In her retirement she enjoyed making things for her grandchildren. Besides stitching many projects and knitting many afghans, gloves and hats, she was an avid painter, crafter and cake decorator and a published poet. She even taught herself how to play the guitar.
Carolyn's legacy and spirit live on through her loving family. She leaves behind her two sons and two daughters in law James J. and Kimberly Patko of Kendall Park, NJ, Joseph R. and Bridget Patko of Superior, MT and four grandchildren, Amber Patko, April Patko, Aidan Patko and Molly Patko. Daughter of the late Eugene and Florence Tornquist, wife of the late Joseph S. Patko, mother of the late Carol L. Patko, sister of the late Robert Tornquist, Jean Rutter-Levesque
Arrangements are under the direction of the M.J. Murphy Funeral Home, Monmouth Junction.
Due to the Corona Virus Pandemic a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020