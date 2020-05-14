Services
Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home
419 Barclay St
Perth Amboy, NJ 08861
(732) 826-4525
Funeral service
Saturday, May 16, 2020
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church
Perth Amboy, NJ
Interment
Following Services
St. John's Cemetery
Carolyn M. Rezes (nee Varotta)

Perth Amboy, - Carolyn M. Rezes (nee Varotta), 78 of Perth Amboy, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 peacefully in the comfort of her own home.

Carolyn was a lifelong resident of Perth Amboy. She was employed by Verizon in Union as an Operator and Shop Steward for over 20 years where she retired in 2002. She was a parishioner of the St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, Perth Amboy. she was a member of the Social Club at St. John and a volunteer in their Soup Kitchen. She was also an avid New York Yankees fan and loved being in the city.

She is preceded in death by her devoted husband Richard G. Rezes, who passed away in 2017; loving daughter of Joseph and Helen ( nee Sorenson ) Varotta; loving sister of Joyce Wiget.

She is survived by her beloved sons and daughters~in~law Richard J. and his wife Christina Rezes and David S. and his wife Linda Rezes; adored grandmother of David C. and Marc Rezes; cherished aunt of many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 10 am at St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, Perth Amboy. Interment will follow at St. John's Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home, 419 Barclay Street, Perth Amboy.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 14 to May 15, 2020
