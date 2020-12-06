1/
Carolyn Rose Terefenko
Carolyn Rose Terefenko

Old Bridge - Carolyn Rose Terefenko, 68 of Old Bridge, passed peacefully, on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at JFK Medical Center in Edison after a short illness.

Born in Perth Amboy, and formerly of Fords for 25 years, she had resided in Old Bridge for the last 43 years.

Carolyn worked at Howard, Listander and Berkower, CPAs, Metuchen for the last 50 years.

She was a faithful member of the Ukrainian Catholic Church of the Assumption in Perth Amboy. She was a loving, caring, and supporting god mother to Gregory and Christopher.

Carolyn enjoyed watching the Hallmark channel, sunflowers, completing word search puzzles, and her two favorite characters were Olaf and Tweety Bird . She also enjoyed M&Ms, and attending craft shows.

She is predeceased by her parents, John Terefenko, who died in 2006, and Caroline (nee. Matusek) Terefenko, who died in 2016.

She leaves behind, her three beloved siblings; John P. of South Plainfield, Patricia Colfer of Woodbridge and Bruce and his wife Jeanne, of Old Bridge, her 2 nephews; Gregory Colfer and his wife, Roxann of Alburtis, PA and Christopher Colfer and his wife Kerri, of Douglassville, PA; two great nephews, Gregory and Hayden; and two great nieces, Meadow and Reagan. Also two long time cherished friends, Susan and Kevin Keyasko.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, from 4-7 pm, with a Parastas Service at 6:30 pm, at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave. Fords, NJ 08863.

Funeral services will begin on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. from the Flynn and son Funeral Home, followed by a 10 a.m. Service of Divine Liturgy at the Ukrainian Catholic Church of the Assumption, Perth Amboy. Interment will follow in the church cemetery in Hopelawn.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carolyn's memory to: The Ukrainian Catholic Church of the Assumption, 684 Alta Vista Pl. Perth Amboy, NJ 08861.

For directions or to send flowers or condolences visit flynnfuneral.com.




Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Flynn & Son Funeral Home - Fords
DEC
8
Service
06:30 PM
Flynn & Son Funeral Home - Fords
DEC
9
Funeral service
09:30 AM
Flynn & Son Funeral Home - Fords
DEC
9
Service
10:00 AM
Ukrainian Catholic Church of the Assumption
December 6, 2020
Stephen Stempinski
Stephen Stempinski
December 6, 2020
Stephen Stempinski
