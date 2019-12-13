|
Carrie Bell Jackson
Fairless Hills, PA Formerly of South River - Carrie Bell Jackson, 84 of South River, NJ died on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Chandler Hall Hospice in Newtown, PA.
Born in Madison, GA, Mrs. Jackson was a graduate of Pearl Street School. She was a resident of South River for many years.
She was formerly employed in the Chicken Poultry Industry, as Candy Striper and Aide, as a school lunch aide at the Willet School in South River and the Laundry on William St in South River.
She formerly attended the United Methodist Church, Union Baptist Church and the Pentecostal Church all in South River.
Carrie was predeceased by her husband, Willie Lee Jackson; her parents, Louise and Munch Ruff and a daughter, Elaine Jackson. She is survived by four sons, Ronald, James, Anthony and Jeremy Jackson; three daughters, Barbara Chavoushi, Bridget Jackson Byrd and Felicia Jackson; grandchildren, Dougie, Darryl, Daquan, Terance, Christopher, William, Cyrus, Shakira, Breanna, Jhordin, Alexa, Alea, Jasmyn and Mariah; 10 great grandchildren, several cousins and friends.
Funeral Services will be Monday, December 16, 2019 at 11am at Campbell Funeral Chapel 1225 Calhoun St. Trenton, NJ. Interment will be in Fernwood Cemetery Jamesburg, NJ. Calling hours will be Monday from 9am to 11am at the chapel.
Arrangements are by Campbell Funeral Chapel, Trenton.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019