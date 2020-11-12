Carrie Bell Williams
Carrie Bell Williams was born June 25,1943 to the late Timothy Edwards, Sr. and Anne Bell Edward's in Palatka, Florida. She departed this life on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in Hellertown, Pennsylvania.She was raised in Florida, where she met the love of her life Nathaniel Williams who preceded her on September 9, 2020. Her early education occurred in Palatka Florida, where she earned her High School diploma. Carrie married Nathaniel Williams on June 11,1963. Carrie and Nathaniel moved to New Jersey in 1963. They settled in Plainfield NJ, where they raised their children.
Carrie was a wonderful, dedicated Mother to three daughters Valerie Edwards Key (Anthony Key), Carol Williams and Natalie Williams-Smith (Kenneth Smith).
Carrie was loving Grandmother to her four grandson, Carl Williams, Tramaine Hargrove, Ezekiel Smith, Jason Smith. Granddaughters, Samantha Hargrove and Ari Key. Great grandchildren, Carter Williams, Alijah Williams, Jaylen Hargrove, Amaris Hargrove and Gianna Hargrove.
She is survived by siblings Timothy Edwards, Jr., Rev. James C. Edwards Sr. Emily Mae Holder, Dennis L. Edwards, Sr. Linda Gail Puryear. Departed sibling Lillian "Dolly" Boyd and Fredrick C. Edwards Sr. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Carrie worked for Bourgh's Electronics 1977-1981 and Piezo Electric Products 1982-1992. Carrie and Nathaniel moved to Tennessee in 1997. Where she worked for Belk's department store for several years before retiring.
Carrie was a devoted wife and Mother. She loved spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed traveling to Florida often to visit her siblings and their families. She loved cooking delicious meals for her family and grandchildren.
The love for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren was undeniable. She enjoyed watching them grow up and become successful. Enjoyed reading, sewing, gardening, going to nice restaurants and shopping. She was a woman with great wisdom and compassion for others. She touched the lives of everyone she met. Her strength was powerful. She endured a long battle with ALS, but she was a fighter and pushed hard to keep her independence for many years. She fought a good fight. She was loved and always will be our loving Mom.
A funeral service will take place at 11:00A.M. on Monday, November 16, 2020 in Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden St., Bethlehem PA 18018, where the family will receive friends and relatives from 10:00A.M. until the time of service. Masks are required for entry and social distancing regulations will apply. Burial will follow at Nisky Hill Cemetery. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com
