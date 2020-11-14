1/
Caryl Ann Schiller
Caryl Ann Schiller

Caryl Ann Schiller, age 88, died on November 12, 2020 . She is survived by 4 children, Cathy Kaplan and (Steve), Jeffrey Schiller (Sandy Jackson) , Lisa Schiller and Sandra Matuska and (Joe), 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

Due to the current health situation Funeral Services are private under the direction of Bongiovi Funeral Home 416 Bell Avenue, Raritan, NJ. The family would love for you to share any tributes or memorable experience you had with Caryl on www.Bongiovifuneralhome.com

"FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS"




MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
