Casimira A. Butynski



Casimira A. Butynski (Casi to her family & friends) passed away on Wednesday June 17,2020 one week short of what would have been her 96th birthday.



Born in Krosno, Poland on June 24, 1924 Casi came to America with her parents (Frank & Anna Lach) and brothers (Stanley & Edward) as much of her extended family had. The family settled in Yonkers NY and then moved to Edison NJ where Casi resided for most of her life with her parents; her beloved husband Peter and children Lorraine & Larry.



Casi worked as an operator for both NY & NJ Bell Telephone before retiring in 1978. She loved her Lord & Savior Jesus along with her family & country with great passion.



Casi is survived by son Larry and his family including wife Pat & sons Jake (Red Bank, NJ) & Jesse (Philadelphia, PA) ; son-in-law Zoltan Bedy with daughter Julia (grandson Myles) (Syracuse, NY) and son Dylan (Nashville, TN); also numerous much loved nieces, nephews & cousins.



Casi was a congregant of Guardian Angles Church in Edison, NJ for most of her life.



Late in life she moved from Edison NJ to Syracuse NY to reside with daughter Lorraine Bedy and her family until Lorraine's passing in 2017. At that time, she moved back to NJ and resided near her son in the assisted living facility "Sunrise of Lincroft" until her passing.



In Casi's honor there will be a funeral service at St. Peter's Cemetery in New Brunswick, NJ at 11 am on Monday June 22, 2020. At a yet to be determined future date there will be a memorial gathering of family & friends in her honor. Boylan Funeral Home, 188 Easton Avenue, New Brunswick has been entrusted with the funeral arragements.









